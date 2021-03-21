TPD: Pedestrian killed in vehicle collision

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police have said that one man was found dead on the 1700 block of W. Prince Road after being hit by a vehicle on Friday night.

63-year-old Frederic William Noad was pronounced dead by officers as they arrived on the scene. Detectives determined that Noad was not in the crosswalk when he was struck.

TPD confirmed that the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated fully with officers. Detectives also reported that the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.