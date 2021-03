VAIL (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is currently searching for 84-year-old Frank Fields who was last seen on the 14600 block of South Avenida Lago De Plata in Vail around 7AM this morning traveling on foot.

Fields is 5'7" and around 135 pounds. Fields was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with blue jeans.

If anyone has any information about Fields' whereabouts they are asked to call 911.