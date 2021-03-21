Arizona housing ranks high in rent and overall housing price increase

TUCSON (KVOA) - It's no secret Arizona is growing and the housing market is reflecting that. According to a study, Arizona ranks 4th in seeing the biggest increase in rent and overall housing prices.

Since 2019, Arizona has seen a 9.1 percent increase in the average cost. Experts tell News 4 Tucson it's a supply and demand issue.

Tyler Ford, a Real Estate Agent for the past 30 years said, there are a couple of reasons why we're seeing the increase.

"People are getting priced out of the markets," Ford said. "Even if someone wanted to sell, the challenge is if they wanted to sell, they have no place to go so we are bottle necked until more inventory frees up."

Ford said more people are moving into the state and there are not enough homes to keep up the the growing demand. Thus, forcing the prices to go through the roof.

Ellen Goldman, the owner of Goldsmith Real estate said there are other incentives pulling people into Southern Arizona.

"It's a great time to buy a house because the interest rates are so low," Goldman said.

As Tucson's population continues to grow, she said there are some challenges that could be up ahead.

"When there's not enough houses to go around, people say I should sell because the prices are high and that leave few houses for rent," Goldman said.

Through out the COVID-19 pandemic, experts said the problem has been magnified.



"No one could have predicted its just a been a gradual declining inventory level which is just driving this market," Ford said.

A way to combat this price hike is by building more homes, but it just takes time. Ford said the market should stabilize.