Tucson Rodeo Parade tradition transforms to drive-thru event

TUCSON (KVOA) - Hundreds showed up for the annual Tucson Rodeo Parade, but this year had to look a little different than normal.

While the Tucson Rodeo Parade was not up-close and personal like years past because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was still full of fun.

"Well we are very glad we had this awesome turnout today," Diane Culin said.

Culin, a member of the Tucson parade Committee said they were hoping for at least 100 cars to show up. Instead, they has over 500 cars roll through.



"The purpose of our event is to give back to Tucson," Culin said.

Families entered into the Tucson Fair Grounds and drive through a series of acts. Everything from Tucson Lasso Group to seeing historic wagons. For everyone it was a sight to see.



"I've been directing traffic and I've been getting a wow from every vehicle that passes by," Culin said.

While this certainly is not the normal, people are making the best of it. People showed up stressed up in their rodeo attire. Culin said it's only temporary.



"We want to have the biggest and best turnout. We hoped that missed seeing the horses pull the wagons, we hoped they missed us," Culin said.