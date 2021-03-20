Salpointe boys soccer beats Walden Grove for State Title

TUCSON - In an all-Pima County 4A state title boys soccer game, Salpointe scored in the first minute of play and cruised to a 5-1 victory over Sahuarita's Walden Grove High School.

Salpointe's Nicolas Valenzuela scored off of a perfectly-assisted cross from Sergio Ruiz de Chavez to put the Lancers up 1-0.

Walden Grove High School tied the game up later in the half after Javier Iriarte's free kick bounced off of Salpointe goalie Logan McLoughlin's chest, and Alex Oquita tapped it in.

However, Salpointe scored the go-ahead goal from Sergio Ruiz de Chavez with just a few minutes left in the half to give Salpointe a 2-1 lead heading into halftime.

In the second half, the Lancers pulled away for the victory after scoring 3 goals.

Salpinte Head Coach Wolfgang Weber notched the 699th victory of his career and has now led 8 teams to state championships.

Despite the loss, Coach Itule and Walden Grove had a stellar season by winning eleven games, with their only losses this year comin against Salpointe and Cholla.

Some Walden Grove players dedicated the season to three close friends and/or family members who recently lost their lives.

They wore an undershirt that had a dedication to Raul Alvarado, the father of Walden Grove player Adrian Alvarado. His father passed away from COVID-19. Two other former teammates, Mathew Parks and Mason Taylor also passed away in accidents, and the Walden Grove players sported shirts underneath their jerseys in their honor.

After Oquita scored his goal in the first half, he took off his jersey to display the undershirt and ran to the Walden Grove crowd in a display of camraderie and tribute to the fallen players/and parent.