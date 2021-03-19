Pima Area Labor Federation announces solidarity event in support of Alabama Amazon Workers effort to unionize

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima Area Labor Federation announced in a news release Friday that its members will be holding an event on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:30am in support of an effort to unionize in Alabama.

The Pima Area Labor Federation AFL-CIO, will join with organizations and working people across the country in a National Day of Action in support of Amazon workers attempting to unionize in Bessemer, Alabama, the group said. They said they want people to join them for a sidewalk solidarity picket and rally near the Whole Foods Market at 3360 E. Speedway Blvd.

The group said it’s asking those that join them to wear masks.

The labor group said it believes workers in Bessemer are facing “relentless intimidation, retaliation, and misinformation” as part of Amazon’s “anti-union tactics” that they are not alone.

The group said 5,800 warehouse workers in Bessemer have taken the “fight” for workplace “safety, and dignity,” directly to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

With multiple Amazon facilities in Tucson, the group said Tucsonans are watching what’s happening.