Mayor Romero vows to stay in Tucson, declines interest in HUD position

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced on Friday that she will not be leaving her position as mayor to join the president's administration.

“Although it would be an honor to even be considered for such an important post, my heart is here in Tucson, and I love the job Tucsonans elected me to serving as Mayor of our beautiful city," Mayor Romero said in part.

There had been reports that Mayor Romero was being considered as a candidate for a deputy director in the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The full statement from the mayor can be found below.

