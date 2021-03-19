Family loses home to electrical fire

TUCSON (KVOA) - A family on the westside has is without a home tonight after a fire this afternoon.

The homeowners are safe and they say they will be okay. News 4 Tucson's Eric Fink is live on the westside tonight with the story.

The fire started around 2 o'clock. The family of five is okay they are staying with friends for the time being. Three kids were home when the fire started they all got out safely.

Richard and Kathy raised their kids here. Today is the couple's 17th wedding anniversary.

"Need a lot of prayers, please. I'm glad the picture of the savior didn't burn up. Our savior, our savior"

Richard and his wife weren't home at the time. Their 16-year-old daughter got her younger brother and their cousin, both special needs children, out of the house when the fire started.

Fire officials say it was electrical.

Five cats and a dog didn't make but several other animals were saved.

We spoke with a neighbor this afternoon

"Around 2 o-clock my daughter came running in and said there's something going on with all the fire trucks in the street, so I came out and looked and saw it was our friend's house. It's so sad that there was a fire. It's pretty much-destroyed everything, they lost everything, they lost several animals."

The family owned the house for more than 50 years.

The family has a GoFundMe page available