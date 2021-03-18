Border continues to be restricted to essential travel only

TUCSON (KVOA)- At the end of March 2020, the United States restricted non-essential travel crossing over the U.S.-Mexico border, limiting it to only essential travelers.

On Thursday that restriction has been extended again through April 21st. The Department of Homeland Security(DHS) says that they will continue to allow essential trade and travel.

The average number of yearly visitors that come to Pima County through the border is 22 million, according to Visit Tucson. They estimate that over the last year during the pandemic that number has been cut in half around 11 million visits.

As the restrictions keep getting extended on a monthly basis it makes it difficult for a business to forecast its future.

"If I tell you today, 'Hey by May 1st' then you start making some changes to your business model. But if you don't know when it's coming back then it's really hard for a business to plan," said Felipe Garcia, Executive Vice President at Visit Tucson.

The average annual boost to the economy is one billion dollars, but Garcia says that at least two-thirds of that has been lost due to the restrictions over the last year.

Santa Cruz County Supervisor Bruce Bracker says once a high number of people are vaccinated near the border he would like to see the border re-opened.

"I think at that point we really need to consider opening up the border and I think the Arizona border counties coalition is working to send that type of a letter to the federal delegation," said Bracker.

On January 21st of this year, President Biden signed an executive order to establish guidelines for safe international travel.

In it, he asks for the plan to include CDC guidelines, quarantine, testing and COVID-19 vaccination.

This executive order has some people excited because it represents a real conversation about eventually re-opening the border.

"That's the only positive and maybe I'm an optimist but I feel good because there's dialogue. Because seven months ago there were not conversations, it was just well let's wait another month and another month and another month. At least now we're having a conversation."

DHS says that with science and public health guidance they will work toward easing these restrictions when conditions improve and it is safe to do so.