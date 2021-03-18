ADOT seeks public comment for construction program

PHOENIX (KVOA) – The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is seeking public comment for a lineup of potential projects, starting Thursday.

According to ADOT, the 2022-2026 Tentative Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program allocates funding for several projects to widen highways and improve safety, including:

Adding lanes along Interstate 17 between Anthem Way and Sunset Point, with construction on the $328 million project beginning in 2022.

Replacing the Gila River bridges on Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande. Construction for that $83 million project is targeted for 2023.

Constructing the first phase of the I-40/US 93 West Kingman interchange. The $70 million project is expected to begin by 2024.

Widening US 93 between Tegner Street and Wickenburg Ranch Way. The $41 million project is scheduled for 2022.

The tentative plan will invest more than $1 billion in pavement preservation projects across Arizona over five years, upgrading 581 lane miles of pavement from fair and poor condition to good condition.

“ADOT and the Maricopa Association of Governments are committed to safely and efficiently move people and freight on these two Key Commerce Corridors that will better connect Arizona to major markets, while helping us better compete for quality jobs, economic growth and prosperity,” John Halikowski, ADOT Director said. “And just as importantly, ADOT is investing in projects that will preserve and maintain our highway system to keep our roads and bridges in good condition.”

Thursday's complete report will be available online here for review and comment.

The public can also comment at three virtual public hearings and a State Transportation Board study session. They begin at 9:00 a.m. on March 19, April 16, May 21, and June 3.

You can access meetings through the State Board website here.

On June 18, the State Transportation Board will meet virtually at 9 a.m. to review and consider formal action on the final Five-Year Program.