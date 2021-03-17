Tucson grandmother planning to see grandchildren soon after getting COVID-19 vaccine

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Wednesday, the TSA said it screened more than one million people at airports nationwide for the sixth consecutive day.

Tucson's Paula Knauss will be going through a security checkpoint at airports later this Spring to see her twin 8-year-old granddaughters for the time in more than a year.

"I will love them and play with them and read with them and enjoy them," Knauss said. "They always tease about waterworks. I will probably have happy crying and I will just embrace them and love them and just be in their presence."

She and her husband have not seen her son and daughter-in-law and the grandkids since a family trip to Maui 14 months ago.

Knauss and her husband got both doses of the Coronavirus vaccine last month. They're now planning a trip back east to reunite with family.

"We will be flying," Knauss said. "We will also be very respectful of guidelines. Everyone has to make their own decisions and be intelligent about their choices."

The CDC still recommends against flying, fearing another spike in

cases.

Dr. Darren Kay with Tucson ER & Hospital believes it's best to hold off hopping on a plane right now.

"If you can delay your plans to travel, it's still probably the prudent thing to do," Dr. Kay said. "As far as the vaccination goes, yeah we know it's 95 percent effective buy that still means five percent of people could contract it and possibly spread it without knowing it."