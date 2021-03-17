Top o’ the Morning! Local law enforcement ramps up patrol for Saint Patrick’s Day.

TUCSON (KVOA) – It's one of the first holidays since Governor Doug Ducey lightened COVID-19 restrictions across our state. So, what is local law enforcement doing to get ready?

News 4 Tucson spoke to Pima County Sheriff's Department and they said it's hard to judge what crowds will be looking like beforehand. But, they did say they'll have increased patrol.

PCSD says they'll have extra DUI units out Wednesday. But, you won't have to worry about this if you have a plan.

Drinking and driving right here in our area can include losing your license, having your vehicle impounded, paying attorney fees, spending time in jail, getting fines from courts and… of course severe injuries and even the loss of life.

But, many people think that drinking and driving mean having a .08 bac or higher; that's not exactly true.

"You can get a DUI for being under .08," said Deputy James Allerton of Pima County Sheriff's Department. "That .08 limit is where you're going to be considered impaired. But, you can get a DUI if you're impaired to the slightest degree in Arizona."

Tucson Police Department will also have an increase of DUI units on our streets. View the press release here:

The moral of the story is… don't drive intoxicated. Have fun while also having a plan. And of course, if you see someone you think might be impaired while on the road, please dial 911.