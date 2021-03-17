Salpointe beats Sahuaro/Flowing Wells to state title game

TUCSON (KVOA) – Two Tucson-area teams advanced to the state title game in girls basketball as Flowing Wells and Salpointe both emerged on top of their respective semi-finals games.

Salpointe knocked off Sahuaro in an all-Tucson 4-A semi-final with a final score of 51-46.

Sahuaro’s all-everything player Alyssa Brown ended her illustrious career in the loss. She’ll be headed to UNLV next season and will end her time at Sahuaro with over 2,500 career points.

Flowing Wells knocked off Gilber 51-41 to punch its ticket to the state title game.