Salpointe beats Sahuaro/Flowing Wells to state title game

TUCSON (KVOA) – Two Tucson-area teams advanced to the state title game in girls basketball as Flowing Wells and Salpointe both emerged on top of their respective semi-finals games.

Salpointe knocked off Sahuaro in an all-Tucson 4-A semi-final with a final score of 51-46.

Sahuaro’s all-everything player Alyssa Brown ended her illustrious career in the loss.  She’ll be headed to UNLV next season and will end her time at Sahuaro with over 2,500 career points.

Flowing Wells knocked off Gilber 51-41 to punch its ticket to the state title game.

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last five years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

