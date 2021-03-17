AZDHS to announce open COVID-19 vaccine appointments on weekly basis

TUCSON (KVOA) - It's now easier to get a vaccine appointment.

The Arizona Department of Health Services said it is making tens of thousands of COVID-19 vaccination appointments available each Friday for the following week. These appointments will be at mass state-run vaccination sites in Phoenix and Tucson on the UArizona campus.

AZDHS will announce the number of appointments available every Wednesday on its Twitter and Facebook pages.

Appointments will open Friday mornings at 11 a.m. for the following week.