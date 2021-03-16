Summerhaven residents say weekend snowfall great for the community

SUMMERHAVEN, Ariz. (KVOA) - Saturday morning, the road up to Mount Lemmon was closed because of the copious about of snowfall. People on the mountain told News 4 Tucson the snow will bring a lot of economic good.

"Yo, what's up everybody it is March 13, 2021. It's about 8:37 a.m. here in Summerhaven with your Mount Lemmon mountain man to show you what the snow we got overnight," Stacey Cochran a Summerhaven resident said. "It's a little more than we were expecting."

Leanne Mack, the manager of the General Store on Mt. Lemmon said when she sees a winder wonderland, she knows it will be a good week coming up..

"We were only expecting a few inches, not a foot," Mack said. "A lot of people will be coming up when that road is open to get their last hoorah when the road is open."

Pima County closed Catalina Highway Saturday morning but opened it back up to everyone with some restrictions. If your vehicle has four-wheel drive or chains on your tires, you can drive up the mountain.



"It's definitely a domino effect for all the businesses," Mack said. "Ski Valley can hopefully open up and get some runs in."

Jenni Zimmerman, president of Mount Lemmon Business Association said the snow is not only good for business but it adds an additional safety net.



"When we start to get into the 100s in Tucson, we don't have to worry so much about fire," Zimmerman said. "It's a sigh of relief saying the ground has some moisture in it and it will be wet and hopefully we won't have to go into stage two earlier than we have in the past."

While the March snowfall brings some chilling temperatures, it brings more positives, too. People hope like the snow, the business will stick.