Officials say don’t skip out on second COVID-19 shot

TUCSON (KVOA) - The COVID-19 vaccine continues to make its way into the arms of Arizonans, but some distribution sites say there's a small problem. People are missing their appointments to get their second shots.

Every car in line at the vaccine drive-thru vaccine pod has an appointment that tells you what day and when you can receive the COVID-19 vaccine. After the first dose, the individual will book an appointment for their second dose.

"We encourage anyone to get their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine," Dr. Cara Christ the Arizona State Health Director said. "We were getting a lot of cancellations and no shows."

She said if you do not get your next dose, it could affect the efficiency of fighting the virus.

"In order to be fully protected, now that we know one dose is 50 to 60 percent effective, you don't get the full 95 percent after the second dose," Christ said.

Dr. Matt Heinz, a Tucson doctor said while one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna will provide you some protection. However, he said they are not sure how long it will protect you.

"We really only know the vaccine will provide a strong immune response and antibody for six months because we only have a vaccine for a couple of months," Heinz said. "The risk for folks that do not get the second vaccine, the effect from the first shot that was potentially wain."

Another concern is how a mutation could affect your protection against the one shot. With all this considered, if you're signed up the two say don't skip out.



"Yes, you need to get the second dose to be fully immunized whether it's Pfizer or Moderna," Heinz said.

The appointment does not go to waste according to officials. The distribution site will reach out to people on the waitlist and call extra people to make sure the shot is used.

They also say if you did miss your appointment, you can and should reschedule at your earliest convenience.