Tucson elementary school principal wins battle for his life against COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - This past December, Davis Bilingual Elementary Magnet School principal Jose Olivas came down with COVID-19. He felt sick but had no idea he'd be in for the fight of his life.

But in that fight for his life, he was never alone. He had the support of not only his family, but of his Davis Elementary Community, support that eventually helped him beat COVID-19.

