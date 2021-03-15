Oro Valley appoints new presiding judge for Municipal Court

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - At its March 3, 2021 meeting, Oro Valley Town Council appointed James W. Hazel Jr. as presiding judge for the Oro Valley Municipal Court, effective April 19, 2021. Judge Hazel will succeed Judge George Dunscomb, who is retiring after nearly 22 years of service to Oro Valley.

Before joining Oro Valley, the Town said Judge Hazel served as presiding judge for the Apache Junction Municipal Court in Apache Junction, Arizona, since 2008. Prior to his service with Apache Junction, he was judge for the City of Mesa from 2003 to 2008, and judge of the Arizona Superior Court in Gila County from 2002 to 2003. Prior to the appointment to the Superior Court by Governor Hull, Judge Hazel served as the Gila County Attorney.

In a recent interview, Judge Hazel was asked what Oro Valley residents could expect if they find themselves in his courtroom. He replied, “Citizens will always be able to expect being treated with fairness, courtesy and respect… My philosophy is one of service to the community, and as such, citizens should expect my courtroom to be one where they will be heard, where their questions will be answered, and where solutions can be found.”

Judge Hazel holds a bachelor’s degree from the College of Wooster, Wooster Ohio. He is a graduate of the University of Toledo Law School. Judge Hazel also holds a Master’s in Public Administration from Valdosta State University.