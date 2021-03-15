As eviction moratorium nears its end Tucsonans rally for an extension

TUCSON (KVOA) - Millions of Americans have lost their jobs during the pandemic and many could be forced out of their homes as eviction moratoriums are lifted.

If they don't receive help, many of these people don't know where they'll go come April first. Organizers of an eviction defense rally in Pima County on Monday say this isn't just their problem, it's a Tucson community problem.

Debbie Martinez is one of tens of thousands of people who could soon be forced to find a new place to live in Arizona.

She attended the rally with her two younger brothers as they are three months behind on rent after their mother lost her job because of the pandemic.

She hopes more support will keep a roof over their heads.

"Not having to worry about living out on the streets not having a home for them. Because they're little, and I don't want them to suffer like that," said Martinez.

Her brothers are 12 and nine, Martinez is just 17-years-old, but she's already helping support her family.

"Every time I get my paycheck, I give it to my mom and then the rest I just use to have something on the table for them to eat."

With the pandemic ongoing, Martinez says she's afraid because she has seen other families dealing with this get sick and lose their lives.

"It's a health risk, it's emotionally painful it's physically painful and it could lead to death," said Roxanna Valenzuela, a member of the Barrio Neighborhood Coalition, one of the groups organizing the rally.

Pima County Supervisor Adelita Grijalva believes that this request is reasonable and she is hopeful there will be a majority to push it forward.

"What this funding does is gives us an opportunity to really provide some support and then give us the time that we need in Pima County through the court system to provide that assistance," said Grijalva.

Martinez's mother wasn't at the rally because she is focused on providing for her family.

"She wasn't gonna lose faith just because the rent was behind. She tried to save as much money (as she could) and every time we tried to catch up it was still a lot."

After losing her job, their mother started selling food to local construction workers and at people's homes, doing anything she can to take care of her children.

"I'm very proud of my mom, she is an inspiration and I love her with all my heart," said Martinez.

Supervisors are expected to discuss a community-backed eviction defense proposal on Tuesday, which would guarantee legal representation for all tenants facing eviction.