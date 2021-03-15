Arizona to provide 765,000 children with $636 million in pandemic EBT benefits

PHOENIX (KVOA) - On Monday, the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) and the Arizona Department of Education (ADE) announced the USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) authorized DES to reintroduce the Arizona P-EBT Benefits program and provide assistance to households with eligible children.

According to the department, an estimated more than $636 million will be distributed to about 765,000 children across Arizona.

“The inclusion of children under 6 enrolled in SNAP will help ensure all families in need of assistance are able to support the nutrition of their children..." Michael Wisehart, DES Director said in a news release.

According to the department, P-EBT is available for every child in the household that either: is enrolled in the Richard B. Russell National School Lunch Act program in Arizona whose school is either closed or offering a full-time or part-time distance learning model due to the COVID-19 pandemic; or who is under the age of 6 and receiving Nutrition Assistance (Child Care P-EBT).

DES said it anticipates Child Care P-EBT distribution will begin mid-march and distribution of P-EBT for school children will begin mid-April.

The monthly benefit amount depends on the school’s designated learning model (excluding holidays and breaks). A child can receive full payment, partial payment, or no payment for each month covered by the program. P-EBT is a complement to the meals and snacks currently provided to children through the Child Nutrition Programs. Receiving a meal does not prevent a child from receiving P-EBT.

The department said families do not need to apply for P-EBT benefits. If the eligible family was issued a P-EBT card in 2020 or is currently receiving Nutrition Assistance and/or Cash Assistance, P-EBT benefits for the 2020/2021 school year will be added to their existing P-EBT or EBT card. Otherwise, eligible families will receive a pre-loaded Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card that can be used to purchase groceries.

