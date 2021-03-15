Agents to host FBI Phoenix Teen Academy

PHOENIX (KVOA) – On Monday, the FBI Phoenix division and Phoenix Chapter FBI Citizens Academy Alumni Association invited Arizona high school juniors and seniors to apply to the FBI Phoenix Teen Academy.

Virtual classes will be held every Thursday starting June 17 through to July 8 from 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m.

The FBI said the Academy provides an opportunity for high school students to catch a behind-the-scenes look at the agency.

"Upon completion of the course, students will foster a greater understanding of the FBI’s mission and how we serve our citizens, community, and nation. During the academy, students are given the opportunity to learn about how evidence and hazardous material are collected at crime scenes; hear from members of the FBI SWAT team; learn about hostage crisis negotiation; and meet FBI agents and other FBI personnel who support our overall mission – to protect the people of the United States and defend our constitution. The FBI offers many career paths including Special Agent, Accounting, Nursing, Intelligence, and Administration," the FBI said in a news release.

All eligible students are encouraged to apply but the program is competitive so not every applicant will be chosen. The FBI said selection is based on students' applications and essays.

The application, release form, and a supporting essay must be turned into the FBI Phoenix office by April 14.