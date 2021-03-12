Local independent film ‘All We Have’ granted third-week at Harkins Theaters

TUCSON (KVOA) - After a successful opening weekend, a Tucson-based independent film has reached a major milestone.

The movie "All We Have", which was written and directed by News 4 Tucson's very own photojournalist, Edgar Ybarra, was granted a third-week run at the Harkins Theaters Tucson Spectrum 18.

The film, which tells a love story with a message of perseverance, was originally slated to run for seven days when it made its theater debut on Feb. 26. But after much support from the Tucson community, the local movie will run at the theater located at 5455 S Calle Santa Cruz until March 18.

According to the film's cast and crew, reaching this new milestone was a major accomplishment as "All We Have" was produced on a microbudget, features mostly local talent in front of and behind the camera and is currently in theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic - a time when the theater business itself has seen many challenges and roadblocks.

"Give it a try, watch the film and see if you like it," Karen Marroquin, a local actress who starred in "All We Have" said. "I personally really enjoyed it. I mean, I might be a little biased towards it, but I did really enjoy it. I think, like I said, it's very impactful and I'm pretty sure you'll like it."

Tickets can be purchased at harkins.com. Social distancing and mask use are required inside the theater.

For more information, find Ybarra Films on Facebook.