Arizona to hold first Genealogy Day

PHOENIX (KVOA) – The Arizona Genealogical Advisory Board and the Arizona State Library, Archives, and Public Records announced, in a news release Friday, the inaugural Arizona Genealogy Day, a free, virtual event on Saturday, March 20.

"The Arizona Genealogical Advisory Board is very excited to be part of the first virtual learning experience with the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records,” said Kim Harrison, past president of the Arizona Genealogical Advisory Board. “Arizona Genealogy Day will help the Arizona researcher and non-residents learn about the wealth of documents and the rich history that makes Arizona the best state for research."

David E. Rencher, AG, CG, FUGA, FIGRS, director of the Family History Library and chief genealogical officer for FamilySearch, will be giving two presentations: Arizona’s Genealogy Resources from A-Z and Beginning Irish Genealogy – Where to Start. He recently authored the National Genealogical Society’s Research in the States Series for Arizona.

Bonnie Belza, family historian and genetic genealogy DNA researcher, will speak on Learnings from the Hatbox Baby Mystery. How do you find the parents of a baby abandoned in the Arizona desert in 1932? With DNA, of course! Learn how Bonnie pursued the DNA trail of Sharon Elliott, using traditional genealogy and DNA clues to uncover her biological parents and what that experience taught her.

Brandy Helewa, discovery librarian at the State of Arizona Research Library, will present AMPlify Your Genealogy Research with the Arizona Memory Project. The Arizona Memory Project provides free online access to a wealth of primary sources from Arizona archives, museums, libraries, and other cultural institutions.

Space is limited. Visit http://go.azsos.gov/azgenday21 to see program details and to register.