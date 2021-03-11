Coronavirus declared pandemic exactly one year ago

TUCSON (KVOA) - March 11, 2020. It was the day the World Health Organization declared the Coronavirus a pandemic.

President Donald Trump addressed the nation that evening about the deadly disease.

"This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history," President Trump said. "I am confident and continuing to take these tough measures, we will significantly reduce the threat to our citizens and ultimately and expeditiously defeat this virus.

Exactly a year ago, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency with only nine confirmed cases in Arizona.

The University of Arizona canceled classes on campus and decided to finish the semester virtually.

A year later, President Joe Biden spoke to a nation Thursday night grieving the loss of more than 527,000 Americans from COVID-19. Many of us are still unable to get together with loved ones.

"We are bound together by the loss and the pain and the days that have gone by," President Biden said. "But, we are also bound together by the hope and the possibilities of the days in front of us."

In this most challenging year, we witnessed unbelievable sacrifice and selflessness.

"Frontline and essential workers risking their lives, sometimes losing them to save and help others," the president said. "Researchers and scientists racing to make a vaccine."

President Biden hopes we can soon start to look forward with a renewed faith in ourselves and each other.

"We're seizing this moment. We faced and overcame one the toughest and darkest periods in this nation's history," he said. "The darkest we've ever known. I promise you, we'll come out stronger."