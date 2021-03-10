Navy Seals dive into Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The U.S. Navy Parachute Team and the Leap Frogs are training right here in Southern Arizona.

The teams dropped down onto the Marana High School baseball and football fields on Wednesday, conducting practice jumps and other air training.

Marana High School students were able to watch the jumps and meet with the Leap Frogs to learn more about the work they do.

"It's great to come to a high school like this where there's generally not a huge naval presence and really talk to the kids and kind of inspire them to get out and see what the possibilities are for them," Leap Frogs skydiver Nick Fajardo said.

The group of Seal team members usually drop at the Superbowl, World Series and at air shows all over the country.