What are fine arts and physical education classes going to look like for TUSD?

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Unified School District identified more of their re-opening plans in a governing board meeting on Tuesday night. In the meeting, the board focused mainly on procedures that will be put in place for fine arts and physical education classes.

District officials said that fine arts classes, such as dance, music, theatre and similar courses support students' educational, social and emotional well-being.

That is why they want to ensure these classes can be taught in a safe environment for TUSD students. For example, in a band or orchestra class doors will be opened so students can walk through without touching it. Students will also be encouraged to bring their materials and supplies to classes.

"When you start looking at general classroom policies, you're gonna see more common themes. The physical distancing is gonna be an inherent theme. The usage of masks is gonna be an inherent theme."

When it comes to physical education courses, face-coverings will be required at all times and students will have sanitizer available before and after classes.

As the district opens, no weight rooms will be in use and physical educations equipment must be wiped down each time a different student uses them.

Locker rooms will not be used by classes and indoor classes will be capped at 50 students. Students are asked to come to school dressed and prepared for class.