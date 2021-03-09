Coaching legends to head prep football game In Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Because of COVID-19 restrictions, hundreds of high school athletes here in Southern Arizona were robbed of a full season. However, now parents, coaches and players are excited that there'll be an all-star game on May 8th with practices beginning on May 2nd.

It’ll all take place at Tucson High School, pending AIA approval.

“This is a community event. This is a Tucson event," said Ward 2 City Councilman Paul Cunningham, “We've got the city, and health department all collaborating to do this right, and making sure we're able to deliver something for our seniors. It's not just a football game, it's a senior showcase. Hopefully, we're going to have marching bands, and drill teams and cheerleading squads, and some of the kids that missed out on their senior year."

Jeff Scurran, Tucson Coaching legend and the game director, said, “We're going to have some fun for these kids."

"I jumped right on board. I'm just so happy and pleased to be able to deliver something for these kids."

Scurran added, "we have our own city, literally our own city, coming to back up our seniors, who've just missed a ton of stuff. I think it's a great story."

For information about the Southern Arizona All-Star Football Showcase or to apply, please visit www.SouthernAZAllStars.com.

The two teams are headed up by coaching legends Nemer Hassey, who led Sahuaro and Cienega for many years, and former Salpointe coach Dennis Bene.

The Arizona Bowl is also helping spearhead the game. In a statement, the Arizona Bowl official said, “The showcase will bring high school seniors from all over Southern Arizona together for a week of clinics, practice, and one final game. The week will be led by top High School Coaches and Players in Southern Arizona history. The event is designed to bring another opportunity for the players to come together in statewide camaraderie, and potentially showcase their skills for the next level.”