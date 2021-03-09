ADOT to pick up litter off I-10 in Tucson Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) – If you're traveling on Interstate 10 Tuesday, you might find crews picking up after drivers who litter.

ADOT crews will start to pick up litter along I-10 and Prince Road at 10:30 Tuesday morning. The pandemic has not been much help when it comes to keeping our roads clean.

ADOT says this is an issue statewide and during the last few months, complaints have risen.

Usually, ADOT maintenance crews, volunteers and inmate crews pick up litter on the side of the interstate.

But, due to COVID-19, the inmate crews are not available, so it's been harder to keep up with.

ADOT crews are also dealing with some safety challenges. Not only is it unsafe for them to be on the side of the highway, but, many items found are things like syringes and dirty diapers, which crews can't pick up. Their hope is that Tuesday's litter clean-up will make you more aware of the issue.

"It's just an awareness issue. If you've got something in your car that is trash, keep it in your car until you get home or work," said Doug Nick of the Arizona Department of Transportation. "You're going to find a trash can somewhere to get rid of it. Throwing it out on the highway is unsightly, it's unsafe in many respects, it's ugly and can be unhealthy as well."

The best way you can help is to not litter! But also, ADOT accepts volunteer opportunities that can be found on the following page.

A reminder that littering in Arizona can be considered criminal. The Arizona Department of Public Safety has rules and consequences stated here.

Report litter bugs by calling 5-1-1 and choosing option number 2.