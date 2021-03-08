Tucson’s Mr. Universe promoting well-being and inner fitness

TUCSON (KVOA) - Longtime Tucsonan Nordine Zouareg has held the titles of Mister France, Mister Europe, Mister World, and Mister Universe. Now, in the Old Pueblo, he's "Mister Personality" -- utilizing his outgoing and positive attitude along with diverse life experiences to make a change in people's lives.

Nordine Zouareg has made the cover of countless magazines as a 2-time Mister Universe, and in recent years he's gone from a muscle-man to a life coach.

"I've worked with people such as Oprah, Barbara Streisand, Sophie Lauren's bodyguard and first assistant, I worked with Jim Carey, John Carey, Charlie Scheen, Janet Jackson," said Zouareg.

The list also includes Tucson's Humberto Lopez, who said, "I took advantage of the fact that he was Mr. Universe."

However, it goes beyond physical training. Zouareg works with people like Lopez on their inner fitness. He's even released a book in 2021 entitled: "INNER FITNESS, Five Steps to Overcoming Fear and Anxiety While Building Your Self-Worth."

Zouareg, who took a break from training Lopez in his Tucson home, said, "I was more passionate about the book during the pandemic than I was before."

Zouareg emphasizes the four golden rules of mindful fitness: sleep, breath, eat and move, "making sure that they're mentally, emotionally, physically and spiritually balanced."

Humberto Lopez added, "Most of my work is not physical, it's mental. When I do work out and get my exercise, it clears my mind up and it functions a lot better."

Zouareg said he was inspired by his current inner fitness model after coming to the realization many years ago that his life wasn't where he necessarily wanted. "Why am I feeling so miserable? I have the body, I have the money, I'm flying high, why am I not feeling good," he said.

If you'd like to get a copy of Zouareg, or learn more about his interesting life, you can, click here.The former Mr. Universe stays busy in Tucson, and internationally through offering services such as:

Wellness, Life & Fitness Coaching

Worldwide Wellness Retreats (Virtual and in-person)

Corporate Retreats

Behavioral Retreats

Behavioral Engagement Practice

Speaking Engagements

Zouareg was born in Northern Africa and raised in France. He speaks five languages and continues to make an impact worldwide, while keeping his base in Tucson, AZ.

The forward in Zouareg's most recent book was written by former US Attorney General & and Tucsonan Richard Carmona.