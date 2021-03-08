Tucson Unified School District set to reopen schools on March 22

TUCSON (KVOA) – Tucson Unified School District is hoping to offer some answers for parents.

After Governor Doug Ducey announced that most schools across our state must offer in-person instruction by March 15 or after Spring Break.

Southern Arizona’s largest school district has not brought students back into the classrooms since this time last year.

So, Superintendent Trujillo sent a letter to parents explaining the position this puts them in.

Originally, students and teachers were going to have a staggered return to TUSD’s 89 schools during the week of March 22.

Due to the order, everyone participating in in-person learning will begin on March 22. Just like many others, the school district is allowing students and parents the option to remain in a remote learning format if they’re more comfortable doing so. They must make their decision by Wednesday.

The school district will have 3 virtual town halls this week. The first one will be at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Read the entire letter: