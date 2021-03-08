Pumpkin Fire burns 175 acres near Tonto Basin

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Pumpkin Fire has prompted evacuations near Tonto Basin on Monday.

The progression of the fire has stopped for the time being, but it did burn over 175 acres.

Arizona State Forestry officials said they were able to secure the structures in the area, and there are still evacuations in place.

The Red Cross opened a shelter for those impacted at the Payson Senior Center.

Officials will remain on scene overnight and over the next few days.