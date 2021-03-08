Inside look at one Arizona county where anyone 18 years and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine

GILA COUNTY (KVOA)- As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues across the country, Gila County is one of the first counties in the United States to open up vaccines to the general population.

Gila County Health Department Director Deputy Director Paula Horn said that the county receives about 2,600 vaccine doses a week, which have been only for Gila County residents.

Horn said after seeing a decrease in residents scheduling appointments, they wanted to make sure clinics were filled.

"Our director said let's open it up and see what happens," said Horn. "At first I said 'Oh no we can't do that,' but actually it worked out to be really great."

The county opened up vaccines to its general population the last week of February.

Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center is one of the locations in the county administering vaccines.

The hospital's chief nursing officer Rhonda Mason said since opening up registration to county residents 18 years and older, vaccine appointments have remained steady.

Mason said that some people in the county are still reluctant to roll up their sleeves.

"We've seen a huge impact, yes," said Mason. "We were running almost 50% of our beds with COVID patients. Sadly, we have seen a lot of deaths and over the last probably three to four weeks we have seen it significant decline. Today we only have one patient in house so I think that speaks to how the vaccine works."

Horn said that its local call center has done a great job in helping people schedule an appointment and their mass vaccine drive-thru events continue to help them administer vaccines to a large amount of people in one day.

On Thursday, Gila County opened up vaccine registration to people who work in the county, but don't live there.

"Use all your partners and your communities," said Horn. "Work together... this is not something that is a quick fix and you have to pull together."

Gila County has a population of about 54,000 people. As of Monday, nearly 20,000 total doses have been administered in the county and the Gila County Health Department reports more than 37% of the eligible population has received one dose of the Moderna vaccine.