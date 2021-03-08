10 adult learners from Pima Community College inducted into National Adult Education Honor Society

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima Community College Adult Basic Education for College and Career will host its 20th Annual Adult Education Honor Society Induction Ceremony March 10 virtually at 3:30 p.m., PCC announced in a news release Monday.

Ten students will be inducted into the National Adult Education Honor Society and will be recognized for their achievements by a representative from U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva’s office.

The 10 inductees are:

Amina Muktar Anfal Hasan Hussein Antonia Molina Grijalva Cornell Elem Frohar Akbary Jean-Claude Niyongabo Luis Dávila-Lara Norma Alicia Velasco Samer Altoqa Vanessa Valenzuela

PCC said for over 50 years, PCC Adult Basic Education for College and Career has played a critical role in promoting adult literacy in the community. Each year, it said it helps 4,000-5,000 adult students who need to strengthen their basic literacy and math skills, improve their English, study for a High School Equivalency diploma, and prepare for college and career.