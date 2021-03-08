10 adult learners from Pima Community College inducted into National Adult Education Honor Society

10 adult learners from Pima Community College inducted into National Adult Education Honor SocietyNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima Community College Adult Basic Education for College and Career will host its 20th Annual Adult Education Honor Society Induction Ceremony March 10 virtually at 3:30 p.m., PCC announced in a news release Monday.
Ten students will be inducted into the National Adult Education Honor Society and will be recognized for their achievements by a representative from U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva’s office.
The 10 inductees are:
- Amina Muktar
- Anfal Hasan Hussein
- Antonia Molina Grijalva
- Cornell Elem
- Frohar Akbary
- Jean-Claude Niyongabo
- Luis Dávila-Lara
- Norma Alicia Velasco
- Samer Altoqa
- Vanessa Valenzuela
PCC said for over 50 years, PCC Adult Basic Education for College and Career has played a critical role in promoting adult literacy in the community. Each year, it said it helps 4,000-5,000 adult students who need to strengthen their basic literacy and math skills, improve their English, study for a High School Equivalency diploma, and prepare for college and career.