10 adult learners from Pima Community College inducted into National Adult Education Honor Society

5:42 pm Local NewsTop Stories
TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima Community College Adult Basic Education for College and Career will host its 20th Annual Adult Education Honor Society Induction Ceremony March 10 virtually at 3:30 p.m., PCC announced in a news release Monday. 

 Ten students will be inducted into the National Adult Education Honor Society and will be recognized for their achievements by a representative from U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva’s office. 

The 10 inductees are: 

  1. Amina Muktar 
  2. Anfal Hasan Hussein 
  3. Antonia Molina Grijalva 
  4. Cornell Elem 
  5. Frohar Akbary 
  6. Jean-Claude Niyongabo 
  7. Luis Dávila-Lara 
  8. Norma Alicia Velasco 
  9. Samer Altoqa 
  10. Vanessa Valenzuela 

PCC said for over 50 years, PCC Adult Basic Education for College and Career has played a critical role in promoting adult literacy in the community. Each year, it said it helps 4,000-5,000 adult students who need to strengthen their basic literacy and math skills, improve their English, study for a High School Equivalency diploma, and prepare for college and career. 

Chorus Nylander

Chorus Nylander is the Chief Investigative Reporter for News 4 Tucson. He is focused on giving the voiceless a voice and holding the powerful accountable.

