TPD investigating woman stabbed to death

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department has confirmd that one woman was stabbed to death on the 600 block of W. Miracle Mile late Saturday night.

Officers discovered the woman with obvious signs of stabbing trauma and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD has confirmed that no suspects are in custody at this moment, but they believe that the suspect does not pose any threat to the public.

The investigation is still ongoing. Details are limited at this time and we will update this article as more information comes into our newsroom.