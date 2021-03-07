Southern Arizona teacher goes viral on Tik Tok using platform to promote good

VAIL, Ariz. (KVOA) - We've told you stories of teachers going the extra mile through the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, another Southern Arizona teacher is in the spotlight with a twist.

Vinny Thomas joined Tik Tok for fun. He would make and post videos for him and his coworker every week. But then, his videos went viral reaching people world wide. He switched gears and is not using this app to keep his students engaged during this very difficult time.

Thomas said he still can't believe he's become a Tik Tok sensation.

"Even last night me and my wife went to Red Robin and someone came to the table and was like are you that Tik Tok star," Thomas said. "I was like what are you messing around with me?"

Now with over 22 million likes and over 620,000 followers across the world, he's using this new found stardom and incorporating this into the classroom. He said the COVID-19 pandemic has isolated his students and these videos are more than just to get a couple of laughs.



"We had a lot of students that had disappeared they weren't connecting with school and we were worried," Thomas said. "This is a nice way of checking in on them and be like you aren't attending lessons but you're liking my Tik Toks so we know you're alive. Which is great."

The entire Vail School District has his back. Julie Kaiser, the Principal of Andrada Polytechnical High School and said these Tik Toks and type of engagement is something students need especially right now.



"I immediately joined Tik Tok, didn't make any videos but I thought it was great and kids can connect with and see the human side of him and these kids would want to show up and tune in," Kaiser said.

As we continue on the semester, Thomas is already gearing up for his next set of videos.