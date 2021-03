TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has confirmed that a single-car rollover on I-10 near milepost 251 has caused lanes 1 and 2 to be blocked.

Car crash on I-10 westbound at mile marker 251 has caused a back up on the interstate. AZDPS is currently responding and says those involved have minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/dKstg2QuLc — Denelle Confair (@DenelleConfair) March 7, 2021

Minor injuries were reported as well. Delays are expected as crews work to clear the interstate. Avoid the area if you can.