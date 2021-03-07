16-year-old charged with 2nd Degree Murder after East Side apartment shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department have confirmed that one man is dead after a shooting at a East Side apartment located at 7450 E. 22nd St on Saturday night.

Officers arrived on the scene and found 35-year-old Anthony Watkins with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. Officers and Tucson Fire Medics rendered aid but Watkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers received a call from 16-year-old Lashaun Jayvion White who said he had information about the shooting. After investigating, officers arrested White and charged him with 2nd Degree Murder.

Investigators have said that the shooting resulted from a verbal argument between the two who knew each other.

The investigation is still ongoing.