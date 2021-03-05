Oro Valley Police to conduct High Visibility Enforcement

Oro Valley Police to conduct High Visibility EnforcementNew
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) – The Oro Valley Police Department will be conducting its “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) efforts during the month of March along Oracle Road from Magee to Suffolk, it announced in a news release Friday. OVPD said it hopes to increase awareness and reduce collisions related to speed, inattention, following too close and failing to yield to other drivers by using the emergency lane to drive around traffic.
OVPD said it will deploy motorcycle and patrol officers on the following dates:
Wednesday 3/10 1500 - 1800
Wednesday 3/24 1500 - 1800
Tuesday 3/30 1500 - 1800
Motorists are asked to be aware of the additional enforcement activity and drive safely.