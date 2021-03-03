Supreme Court orders the release of UArizona notice of allegations against men’s basketball team

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Superior Court judge has sided with ESPN in a lawsuit filed in Maricopa County that orders the University of Arizona to release the NCAA notice of allegations against the men's basketball team.

Attorneys for the Board of Regents argued that releasing the notice was not in the state's best interest, but the court did not agree. The court ruled that the university's reason for withholding the notice of allegations was insufficient to protect the release.

News 4 Tucson has also put in a public records request for those same documents. We will bring you the latest once they are released.