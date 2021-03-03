Look to the sky! The Heritage Flight Training Course returns to Davis-Monthan.

TUCSON (KVOA) – You might know of the Heritage Flight Training Course that takes place at Davis-Monthan every year.

It's that time of year and for those who don't know what it is, it's a training course that takes place in Tucson for pilots who will be certified to take part in this year's air show season.

When performing in an air show, you don't just show up… practice, makes perfect!

So, Air Force demonstration pilots are trained with the Heritage Flight Foundation on how to perform. They'll have planes flown in WWII, the Korean War and their 4th and 5th generation fighter aircrafts all in the same formation.

If you're wondering when you could see them up in the sky, that's Thursday through Sunday, from about 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

"It's not opened to the public. It's not an air show. It's just a training course," said Capt. Andrew Nemethy. "The folks who have access to the base will obviously be able to go watch it. We have designated viewing areas this year to mitigate COVID. And, then there are some opened ramp times for those folks to go view the aerial events."

Because of COVID, things are different this year. Davis-Monthan will post those designated viewing areas on their Facebook page for those who have access to the base.

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base has held this course since at least 2001. This year, they are certifying a new A-10 demo pilot. An ACC commander will be traveling to Tucson to do just that.