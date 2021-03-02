Supreme Court hears arguments on voting rights in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Tuesday the Supreme Court heard arguments on voting rights in Arizona.

Currently, third parties are not allowed to handle other people's ballots and residents are required to drop off ballots in the precinct where they live.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich believes this is the best way to keep elections in Arizona fair and secure, while others believe it hurts some Arizonans' ability to vote.

Currently in Arizona ballots may be turned in only by the voter themselves, a caregiver or a family member. This is supposed to help eliminate ballot harvesting, where third parties could manipulate ballots or throw out ones that do not favor them.

However, the Pima County recorders office says this is overblown and does more harm than good.

"No that is not an actual issue and that is not something that people are seeing issues with tampering. That is completely fabricated," said Gabriella Cazares-Kelly, Pima County Recorder.

The out of precinct voting issue makes Arizona voters submit their ballots in the precinct they live in to ensure they are voting for their local races.

"I believe that these statutes are clearly constitutional. I also believe that they were designed to protect the integrity of the election process," said Mark Brnovich, the Arizona Attorney General.

Some believe these laws disenfranchise voters who cannot make it to the polls.

"Voting should not take a long time, it should be as easy, fast and accessible as possible," said Cazares-Kelly.

The attorney general believes that Arizona provides many ways to cast a vote such as early or mail-in ballots.

After sharing his arguments during the hearing, Brnovich is confident the ruling will go his way.

"I think even the other side at times had to concede that we had a strong argument and that there's really a minor statistical disparity in voting patterns here. And that a lot of other states have very similar laws to Arizona's laws. I'm very confident that we're gonna win this case at the end of the day," said Brnovich.

A decision on this case is expected to come some time in June.