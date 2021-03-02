Pima County supervisors approve motions aimed at helping during eviction mortarium

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) - A lengthy discussion on the eviction moratorium continues across the county. Through the pandemic, renters are struggling to pay bills and landlords can not evict even as their bills continue to pile up. The Pima County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday to continue that conversation and to come up with solutions.

The Board voted to implement recommendations put forth by the Eviction Task Force. According to Supervisor Dr. Matt Heinz, it's been a long time coming.

"The report I just held up, it was issued in December of 2020 and with four months of work by this 23 member task force," Dr. Heinz said.

The task force has been working to make the blow a little more manageable in regards to evictions through the COVID-19 pandemic. Heinz said as of now the federal eviction moratorium will run out at the end of the month and people will be in a bad place.



"We don't know the number of people that will be thrown out of their homes on April 1," Heinz said.

At the meeting, motions helping further steps for evictions court were created. But moving forward, Supervisor Christy wants the team to start back at square one.



"I think it's important the task force meet and start over fresh," Christy said. "They can utilize some. I don't want to direct them, I want new and fresh."

Some of the recommendation stretch beyond the pandemic. Some include what you can be evicted for adding protection to renters. Heinz said this issue is not renter vs. landlord and we are all wanting a common goal.

