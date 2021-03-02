It’s the “Great Tucson Take Out!” Here are some local restaurants giving you a discount on Tuesday.

TUCSON (KVOA) – This week marks the annual Vecinos Block Party. It's a local fundraising event for El Rio Health.

But, as things are a bit different worldwide, so is the block party. And, they're encouraging you to support your local restaurants every day, but especially on Tuesday.

All week they're having virtual events to replace that block party and Tuesday is what they're calling the "Great Tucson Take Out"!

It's the "GREAT #Tucson Take Out!"



Today, many local restaurants are offering a discount if you order online... so, we're at Barrio Charro all morning long on @KVOA! Join me to learn more about this event organized by @ElRioHealth 😋 #TucsonToday #SupportLocal pic.twitter.com/YYjg5YlEt1 — Frankie McLister (@FrankieMcLister) March 2, 2021

The "Great Tucson Take Out!" is where the El Rio Vecinos are are taking their normal food vendors from the annual block party and encouraging all Tucsonans to order togo from these places today, since the block party isn't happening.

If you're not familiar with the Vecinos, they are a group of individuals that work on fundraising for El Rio Health. They've partnered with nearly 35 restaurants. And, most of them are giving you a discount today.

"The take-out business has become really critical to our family's environment and business because people want to stay home and eat," said Raymon Flores, the President of Flores Concepts.



"We're one community and we need to help each other and so we're excited to do this virtual event," said Jane Overbey, the Outreach Coordinator for Beyond Bread. "It's a little different this year. But, we look forward to next year and the year after."

If you didn't know, El Rio Health serves nearly 1 in 10 Tucsonans. That's over 112,000. El Rio organized this event to help the local restaurants that help them. If you'd like to donate to El Rio, click here.

Restaurants partnering in today's event include the following: