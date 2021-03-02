BBB offers consumer tips during National Consumer Protection Week

TUCSON (KVOA) - It's National Consumer Protection Week and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has offered tips to help you avoid scams.

The BBB said the tips below are basic pieces of advice to help protect yourself from common consumer scams:

"When someone you have not met asks you to send them money, especially by wire transfer, prepaid debit card or gift card, don’t do it.

Never click on links or attachments in unsolicited emails or texts. That’s how crooks put malware on your devices.

Don’t trust the legitimacy of something by its looks. Emails and websites are easy to fake with copied logos and graphics.

Don’t trust your Caller ID. It can be faked to read any way a crook wants it to read.

Buy online only from legitimate sources with a website address that has the “s” in “https.” Look for the lock icon in the address bar as well.

Lookup any company you’re unfamiliar with at BBB.org.

Treat your personal identification information like gold. Don’t give it away to anyone who contacts you out of the blue. Your banking, Social Security and insurance numbers should be closely guarded.

Anyone pressuring you to act quickly could be a scammer who doesn’t want you to have time to seriously consider the “offer.”

Get details in writing and read them thoroughly.

Don’t overshare on social media. Con artists can collect your information from such sources and use it to make you think they know you.

Keep your travel plans to yourself and only share them after the fact.

Shred junk mail, old documents, bills and medical paperwork.

Monitor your accounts and check out any unknown transaction, even for tiny amounts (crooks start with small amounts to see if you pay attention).

Use strong passwords and keep software and virus protections updated constantly."