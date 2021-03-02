Arizona students to still take AZM2 test in-person

TUCSON (KVOA) - School districts across Arizona are returning to in-person learning., but many parents are choosing to keep their students at home.

One thing that won't be done remotely this year is the AZM2 test.

The Arizona Department of Education says it is urging schools to work with families and prioritize safety for the in person test.

The department has also expanded the testing window so that schools can bring in smaller groups of students to test at a time.