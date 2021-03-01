Sunnyside, Sierra Vista Unified School Districts bring students back to classrooms Monday

TUCSON (KVOA) – With the new month being on a Monday, both Sunnyside and Sierra Vista Unified School Districts decided to bring their students back into the classrooms.

As we know, schools have been all over the place with having to adapt with the pandemic.

Back in October, many brought students back into the buildings after being fully remote, but then went back to fully remote for the holidays.

As we've covered recently, now most in the area have brought students back. As all districts are taking safety measures very seriously, both Sunnyside and Sierra Vista Unified School Districts seem to be as well.

"Masks, physical distancing, encouraging hand washing, cleaning and also contact tracing," said Marisela Felix, Director of Public Info for Sunnyside Unified School District.

"Cohorts, we require masks to be worn by anyone on our campuses, we practice social distancing where anywhere possible, we have one-way hallways," said Eric Holmes, the Superintendent for Sierra Vista Unified School District.

Sunnyside actually had 58% of their students say they'd like to stay remote. Sierra Vista says that around 20% of its students have chosen to stay fully remote.

Of course, these districts have a plan for students who aren't ready to come into the buildings yet.

And, there's still that one area school district that remains fully-remote; that is Tucson Unified. They'll be bringing students and staff back during the week of March 22.