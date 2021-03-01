Southern Arizona doctors hopeful as third COVID-19 vaccine days away from delivery

TUCSON (KVOA) - The third vaccine in the fight against the Coronavirus could soon be in Arizona.

The Johnson&Johnson vaccine, getting ready to be shipped off Monday night and be delivered this week to states around the nation.

The Johnson&Johnson shot requires just a single dose and the vaccine can be stored in the refrigerator without the need to be in an ultra-cold freezer.

Dr. Sudha Nagalingam with El Rio Health believes this latest vaccine is a critical piece of paving a path back to a sense of normalcy.

"Right now, we're in a race against time to get as many people vaccinated so we can really get back to our normal so to speak," Dr. Nagalingam said. "So, having this third vaccine really kind of decreases more barriers to getting people vaccinated. We really want to hit herd immunity and that's one key element to getting that done."

Dr. Jack McGettigan a physician and the CEO of Tucson Quality of Life Medical Center led local trials for the Johnson&Johnson vaccine.

He said the need for just one dose is key for some people.

"The population that finds it difficult to get into the doctor's office or into one of these clinics," McGettigan said. "Again, people that are far out there, people who have transportation issues, that's going to make it a lot easier on them."

Both McGettigan and Nagalingam say people should not worry about getting one vaccine over another.

"Every day I hear patients say 'just 'when am I going to be next', Nagalingam said. "So, I think if you can get access to any of these vaccines, it's a race against time to get one rather than not at all."

J&J plans to deliver between 3 and 4 million shots to states this week.

A spokesman with the Arizona Department of Health Services tells News 4 Tucson Arizona expects to get between 50 and 60,000 doses of this first J&J shipment

Those shots are expected to be on the ground here in Arizona early this month.

Studies show the J&J vaccine is about 70 percent effective at preventing critical illness from Coronavirus after two weeks and 85 percent after one month.