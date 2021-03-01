Serious injuries sustained in pedestrian-involved crash on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A southside roadway has been shut down after a pedestrian-involved collision occurred in the area Monday morning.

According to Tucson Police Department, serious injuries were sustained in the crash near 22nd Street near Fourth Avenue.

The incident prompted eastbound 22nd Street to be restricted from Fourth Avenue to Third Avenue.

Details surrounding the crash have not yet been released.

