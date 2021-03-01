ASU helps teachers, students get back to the classroom safely

ARIZONA (KVOA) - Arizona State University is helping local schools operate safely this spring.

The new program offers school districts in under-deserved areas with free COVID-19 testing, training for educators and other resources needed to have a safe return to the classroom.

Organizers said the goal is to get surveillance testing to each school district, which will allow for more weekly testing for school employees.

The program includes 14 school districts that represent around 35,000 teachers and staff, including TUSD.