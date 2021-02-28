Protest against Reid Park Zoo expansion erupts on Eastside

TUCSON (KVOA) - Dozens of people gathered at Reid park Sunday in protest against the Reid Park Zoo expansion. According to the Tucson City Council, this multi-million dollar project has been in the works for years.

People tell News 4 Tucson the expansion into the park is disrespectful, but the Council said there have been dozens of meetings where the public could have made their voices heard earlier.

Manon Getsi along with dozens of people flooded to the park Sunday in protest. The plan takes away 3.5 acres of park space from the public including the duck pond and Barnum Hill. To Getsi, this space is full of more than grass, but cherished memories.

"I'm hearing from people who had their wedding right there, graduation photos right there, met their husbands," Getsi said.

The park was planned out and developed more than 50 years ago by Jean Reid. Sunday afternoon, his daughter Pam spoke out and said this is not what her dad would have wanted.



"Oh my god it wouldn't go well if he were here today," Reid said.

As the drums played out, News 4 Tucson touched base with Councilman Steve Kozachik during the demonstration. He said the council has another plan in place hoping to accommodate the community.



"We are working to find a new location to have new things, water features, expanding, turf areas, we are providing amenities that are far superior," Kozachik said.

Getsi said she hopes the signs and flags spoke volumes and the City Council reconsiders their decision.